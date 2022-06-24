Maine lawmakers react after gun control bill was approved by the Senate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s two senators are part of a bipartisan group of Senators who negotiated the gun safety legislation which was pass in the Senate on Thursday night.

Senator Angus King says the biggest win with this legislation is that it’s happening at all.

He sees the regulation of gun trafficking and straw purchases as an extremely important piece of the proposal that will cut back on illegal gun purchases.

King says the mental health portion will address what he calls a real crisis in this country and in Maine, by providing counseling and support to young people.

He does wish the bill included a higher age limit to purchase assault weapons, but understands it’s certainly a compromise.

“It’s not everything that everybody wanted, but most of the groups that have been working on this issue believe that this is a really a real step forward. This is a tough issue, and it’s a highly politicized issue. And, I don’t have to, you know, talk about the power of the lobby involved here. But, the fact that we’ve gotten what we’ve got and that it is substantive is, that’s the important news,” said King.

Senator Susan Collins and congressman Jared Golden released statements supporting the bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Golden’s statement says in part: “This legislation strikes the right balance between getting firearms out of the hands of violent offenders and those who have become a danger to themselves or others and protecting the Second Amendment and due process rights of law-abiding American citizens.”

Senator Collins said in part: “Our commonsense plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure that dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as suffering from mental illness cannot purchase firearms.”

