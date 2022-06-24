Advertisement

Maine concealed carry permits unaffected as Supreme Court strikes down recent gun laws

If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority struck down a New York law that requires someone to state a special need to obtain a concealed carry permit.

Maine has no such laws. The state is a permit-less carry state, which means anyone over the age of 21 and not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a loaded pistol or revolver and keep it in their vehicles.

The same applies to an active or honorably discharged member of the military who is 18-20 years old.

With the exception of law enforcement, it is illegal to carry a gun in schools or within 500 feet of schools, in courthouses, federal buildings, on Statehouse grounds, state parks, and Acadia National Park, strike picket lines, or bars and restaurants that post such a restriction.

If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.

An employer may prohibit guns, however, if you do have a permit, you can store it in your vehicle in the office parking lot.

There’s also reciprocity — most other states will recognize a Maine concealed carry permit.

Maine State Police and local police departments review applications, and the individual must take gun a safety course to be approved.

Permits cost $35 and last four years and can be renewed.

