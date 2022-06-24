Advertisement

The King’s Guard: Looking back at Elvis Presley’s lone Maine show

The King played the Augusta Civic Center in May of 1977.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With a movie chronicling the life of music legend Elvis Presley in theaters this weekend, many in Maine are recalling the King’s lone appearance here in Maine.

Bob Vachon was assigned to his security detail that night.

On May 24th, 1977, Elvis played the Augusta Civic Center.

A plaque commemorating the occasion still sits proudly in their lobby.

We spoke with Margaret Noel, the Director of the Civic Center.

Her parents waited two days to get tickets to the show.

Bob Vachon, a 30-year member of the Augusta Police Department, was assigned to security for Elvis that night.

“Just the way he talks,” recalled Vachon. “He says, how you doing? And he said, hi officers, how are you? Then he thanked us on the way out because we opened the doors for him to get out. But, it was the best thrill of my life in all the concerts, and I’ve done everybody.”

“His intent was probably to hit Portland and Bangor as well, but he only came here, and that was a big deal for the city of Augusta,” said Noel. “And it still is. It still has, I mean, we’ve had lots of great artists here. Willie Nelson. Kenny Rogers. You know, all the rock bands like Aerosmith and everything, but Elvis remains. I mean, he’s the King he’s the King.”

Elvis was scheduled to play concerts in Portland in August of that summer, but he passed away before he could return to play Maine again.

He died the day he was supposed to fly to Maine.

