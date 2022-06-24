Advertisement

Here’s where you can see five planets in Maine’s night sky

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Early risers Friday will be rewarded with an astronomical event that happens roughly once every 20 years.

A “planetary parade” will be visible to the naked eye before sunrise.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be in alignment when looking to the east.

According to the Versant Power Astronomy Center, the best time to see all five planets will be around 3:15 a.m., while Saturn and Jupiter will first be visible after midnight.

The planets last aligned like this in 2004 and won’t again until 2041.

”People have always looked to the sky. We used as a tool for timekeeping, for navigation, planting and harvesting, and today we often don’t think about it that way as much. But, we’re very lucky here in Maine. We have some of the darkest skies on the eastern seaboard, definitely take advantage when we do have wonderful things like this to see, and get out and take a look.”

Laatsch assured us there is no reason to fear the alignment will cause any abnormal happenings here on Earth, something that was believed in ancient times.

