Challenger Center holds bottle rocket launch at Cole Land Transportation Museum

Cole land transportation museum
Cole land transportation museum(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We have lift off in Bangor!

The Challenger Center came by the Cole Land Transportation Museum as part of a partnership between the two to hold a bottle rocket launch event.

Inside the museum the kids made their own custom rockets before getting the chance to launch them into the sky.

Afterwards they were given an opportunity to explore the museum free of charge.

The partnership between the Challenger Learning Center and the Museum gives kids a chance to have fun and learn a thing or two.

“It’s important to kind of blend the education and the fun with our museum because that makes kids want to come back. A lot of the programs we have like scavenger hunts and stuff like that make it a little bit more exciting for kids so they’re not just staring at old trucks. They’re able to interact with things and get a little bit more out of it,” said Museum Director Jennifer Munson.

Cole’s Land Transportation Museum has welcomed over half a million visitors since it opened in 1990.

