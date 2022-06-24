Brightening Skies Today, Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low, responsible for showers during the night and early this morning over the eastern half of the state, will move out of the area this morning, taking any lingering showers with it. Clouds will then give way to brightening skies as the morning progresses with a mix of sun and clouds expected this afternoon. The remnants of a frontal system off to our west will move into the state later this morning into the afternoon and may trigger a few isolated showers over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and 70s to near 80° inland. We’ve got a quiet night tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies expected. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region this weekend bringing us a nice weekend with sunshine, warmer temperatures and increasing humidity. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will climb into the low and possibly mid-60s for many locales. High pressure will slide to our east Sunday. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine for Sunday too but with the high sliding to our east, it will set us up with a bit more of an onshore flow which will result in slightly cooler temperatures along the coast Sunday compared to Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast Sunday afternoon while inland areas reach the upper 70s to mid-80s. Dew points in the low to possibly mid-60s will continue Sunday. A cold front will cross the region Monday giving us a good chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, especially Monday afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times Monday, especially in any thunderstorms that develop. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s for most spots. Drier and brighter weather will return for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s.

Today: A few showers possible over eastern areas this morning then brightening skies. A few isolated showers possible over northern and western parts of the state later this morning through the afternoon. Highs between 70°-77°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

Monday: Showers likely, especially during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

