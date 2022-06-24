Body of man discovered after emptying out contents of recycling truck, Scarborough police say

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - The body of a man was found by a recycling truck driver in Scarborough Friday morning, authorities confirm.

Police say they are investigating the scene at Casella Recycling on Gibson Road.

Officials say a Troiano Waste Services recycling truck driver discovered the man in the contents of cardboard the truck had emptied.

The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Augusta for an autopsy.

The identity of the man has not been released. Officials say they are waiting to notify next of kin.

