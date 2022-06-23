Advertisement

Washington, D.C. woman dies in St. George crash

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says fatigue is considered a contributing factor.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says fatigue is considered a contributing factor.(None)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Washington, D.C. woman was killed after a crash in St. George Tuesday.

It happened on the River Road.

Authorities say 77-year-old Elizabeth Houten failed to negotiate a corner, drove off the road, and hit some trees.

Houten had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital were she later died.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says fatigue is considered a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Concert set for Thursday night is off.
Dierks Bentley cancels Bangor show

Latest News

The state's first Agricultural Fair started Wednesday in Monmouth
The State’s first Agricultural Fair started Wednesday in Monmouth
For Downeast Horizons, the trip is more than just an opportunity to take a nature cruise. The...
Downeast Horizons goes ‘nature cruising’
File photo
UMaine researchers: with right conditions, ticks can survive cold temps
File photo
Maine getting nearly $3 million to improve access to unemployment benefits