Washington, D.C. woman dies in St. George crash
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Washington, D.C. woman was killed after a crash in St. George Tuesday.
It happened on the River Road.
Authorities say 77-year-old Elizabeth Houten failed to negotiate a corner, drove off the road, and hit some trees.
Houten had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital were she later died.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says fatigue is considered a contributing factor.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.