Washington, D.C. woman dies in St. George crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Washington, D.C. woman was killed after a crash in St. George Tuesday.

It happened on the River Road.

Authorities say 77-year-old Elizabeth Houten failed to negotiate a corner, drove off the road, and hit some trees.

Houten had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital were she later died.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says fatigue is considered a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.