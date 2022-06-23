Advertisement

Update: Man charged following domestic violence incident in Newburgh

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh man is facing several charges after a domestic violence incident.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to report of a domestic assault on Miles Road around noon Thursday.

According to the report, a woman was assaulted, and a firearm went off during the incident.

The woman was able to leave the house.

Authorities say they made multiple attempts to contact the suspect.

When those failed, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Maine State Police Tactical Team were called in.

After several hours, 51-year old Lee Baker was arrested.

He’s now charged with Domestic Violence Reckless Conduct, Domestic Violence Terrorizing, and Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Concert set for Thursday night is off.
Dierks Bentley cancels Bangor show

Latest News

Chipotle employees in Augusta will vote on July 1, whether to form a union.
Chipotle employees in Augusta may be the first in the nation to unionize following labor concerns
Planet Parade takes place in sky Friday morning
Here’s where you can see five planets in Maine’s night sky
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says fatigue is considered a contributing factor.
Washington, D.C. woman dies in St. George crash
The state's first Agricultural Fair started Wednesday in Monmouth
The State’s first Agricultural Fair started Wednesday in Monmouth
For Downeast Horizons, the trip is more than just an opportunity to take a nature cruise. The...
Downeast Horizons goes ‘nature cruising’