Update: Man charged following domestic violence incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh man is facing several charges after a domestic violence incident.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to report of a domestic assault on Miles Road around noon Thursday.

According to the report, a woman was assaulted, and a firearm went off during the incident.

The woman was able to leave the house.

Authorities say they made multiple attempts to contact the suspect.

When those failed, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Maine State Police Tactical Team were called in.

After several hours, 51-year old Lee Baker was arrested.

He’s now charged with Domestic Violence Reckless Conduct, Domestic Violence Terrorizing, and Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon.

