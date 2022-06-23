Tracy Karate going strong in Ellsworth since 1971

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Dennis and Karen Tracy have been running Tracy Karate as a husband-and-wife, 10th degree black belt team since 1971.

Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. (WABI)

They have trained nearly 800 1st degree black belts over the years.

The Tracys say diligence and work ethic are important throughout anyone’s martial arts career.

“You get a lot of out teaching. You learn a lot after you become a black belt, which most people don’t think about. They think once they become a black belt, that’s it,” said Karen Tracy.

“Things are expected of them. You can’t have something for nothing. You have to work for whatever you get within the martial arts,” said Dennis Tracy.

