Advertisement

Tracy Karate going strong in Ellsworth since 1971

Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Dennis and Karen Tracy have been running Tracy Karate as a husband-and-wife, 10th degree black belt team since 1971.

Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.(WABI)

They have trained nearly 800 1st degree black belts over the years.

The Tracys say diligence and work ethic are important throughout anyone’s martial arts career.

“You get a lot of out teaching. You learn a lot after you become a black belt, which most people don’t think about. They think once they become a black belt, that’s it,” said Karen Tracy.

“Things are expected of them. You can’t have something for nothing. You have to work for whatever you get within the martial arts,” said Dennis Tracy.

Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Concert set for Thursday night is off.
Dierks Bentley cancels Bangor show

Latest News

Roughly 25 outdoor and primitive skill activities will be featured
Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Assoc. offering Primitive Gathering Camp
Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp
Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp underway at Decal Gymnastics
The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame has an ongoing Celebrating Title IX story submission page on...
Local sports figures describe Title IX impact on 50th anniversary
The league will run through the end of July under one roof at the facility in Veazie
Eastern Maine Sports Academy running summer basketball league