The state's first Agricultural Fair started Wednesday in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The Monmouth Fair kicks off Fair season in Maine.

“Full midway of rides, games, and food and Smokey’s greatest shows in the back”

“It’s kind of like our family reunion,” local resident, Buffy Dumont said.

The fair was established in 1907 - President of the Fair, Phil Butterfield says its important to keep the tradition.

“We are getting to the point in society where we are several generations removed from farming so this gives young people the opportunity to come and see what agriculture is about,” he said.

Other traditions at the fair involve the baby show contest.

“I was in the baby contest when I was a baby, I won bluest eyes and most quiet.”

Abby and her husband Matt Pyenta are residents of Monmouth. Abby says it is great to have her kids be a part of a show like she was.

“This year, she won curliest hair. so its nice to be able to be in the community and kind of have this, its almost a tradition for us to come every year and be part of the baby show,” she said.

For locals like Buffy Dumont, it’s the warm and friendly environment at the fair. It is a testament to the way of life in Monmouth.

“All they have to do is walk down Monmouth Street and people will say ‘good morning,’ its just the way we roll”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.