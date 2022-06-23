Advertisement

Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Assoc. offering Primitive Gathering Camp

Roughly 25 outdoor and primitive skill activities will be featured
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Maine (WABI) - The Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Association is preparing to host its 7th annual Puckerbrush Primitive Gathering in Columbia from July 15-17.

Roughly 25 outdoor and primitive skill activities will be featured
Roughly 25 outdoor and primitive skill activities will be featured(WABI)

Roughly 25 outdoor and primitive skill activities will be featured.

“I do not recall having seen a kid with an electronic device in their hand during any of it. They’re running around laughing and carrying on. It sounds like birds singing. It’s really a good thing. I think they take a lot from it,” said Larry Balchen, Event Coordinator, Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Association.

You can visit PRFGCA.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Concert set for Thursday night is off.
Dierks Bentley cancels Bangor show

Latest News

Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Tracy Karate going strong in Ellsworth since 1971
Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp
Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp underway at Decal Gymnastics
The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame has an ongoing Celebrating Title IX story submission page on...
Local sports figures describe Title IX impact on 50th anniversary
The league will run through the end of July under one roof at the facility in Veazie
Eastern Maine Sports Academy running summer basketball league