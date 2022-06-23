Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Assoc. offering Primitive Gathering Camp

COLUMBIA, Maine (WABI) - The Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Association is preparing to host its 7th annual Puckerbrush Primitive Gathering in Columbia from July 15-17.

Roughly 25 outdoor and primitive skill activities will be featured.

“I do not recall having seen a kid with an electronic device in their hand during any of it. They’re running around laughing and carrying on. It sounds like birds singing. It’s really a good thing. I think they take a lot from it,” said Larry Balchen, Event Coordinator, Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Association.

You can visit PRFGCA.org for more information.

