Advertisement

Maine summer camps ready to welcome campers back

Some camps across Maine are dealing with a post-pandemic worker shortage
TV5 visited a residential boys camp on Echo Lake in Central Maine Thursday to see if they have...
TV5 visited a residential boys camp on Echo Lake in Central Maine Thursday to see if they have enough staff to help with the 150 campers arriving for the season on Friday.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Maine (WABI) - School is out for the summer, and that means many kids will be heading to Maine summer camps.

TV5 visited Camp Winnebago on Echo Lake in Fayette Thursday to see if they have enough staff to help with the 150 campers arriving Friday.

“The kids have been waiting for this for nine months,” said third generation owner and director of the camp, Andy Lilienthal. “Now, they’re coming, and it’s, for many people, the best part of their year.”

60 counselors from all over the world will be on hand for the camp’s 103rd year giving boys ages 8 to 15 a unique camp experience in Maine.

“Most of our recruiting and enrollment happens before the end of the year,” said Lilienthal.

He says he’s aware some camps have had to curtail their programming because they cannot fill positions.

At Camp Winnebago, they, too, had that same concern.

“We we’re definitely worried. The issue is the timing. Some people will come on board earlier in the year, and others, it’s almost a last minute decision,” he said.

Lilienthal says they’ve had to be flexible and hire people who they know will fit in with the camp community.

One position they found challenging to fill - trip leaders, those who will lead on overnight camping trips.

“It’s been harder to get people to come in and take the responsibility of leading these trips where they’ve been used to doing a lot of work in their own,” he explained. “People are either reluctant to take responsibility to come and work with children in that way, or we’re competing with McDonald’s in some ways for jobs who are paying $16-$18 an hour.”

No campers have been turned away from Camp Winnebago due to any staffing shortages.

While some camps in Maine may be struggling, Lilienthal says one good thing about them is that each one has a mission.

“When people relate to the mission and want to help sort of promulgate that, it’s easier to bring people in because they want to be something more than just a paycheck,” he said.

Click here to learn more about the camp and employment opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Concert set for Thursday night is off.
Dierks Bentley cancels Bangor show

Latest News

File photo
UMaine researchers: with right conditions, ticks can survive cold temps
File photo
Maine getting nearly $3 million to improve access to unemployment benefits
Maine State Ferry Service
Maine State Ferry Service tickets now available for purchase online
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine to reimburse 2022 fishing license fees