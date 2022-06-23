Advertisement

Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp underway at Decal Gymnastics

Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND & AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Decal Gymnastics is hosting its second session of Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp, showing young gymnasts how to have fun and learn life lessons.

Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp
Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp(WABI)

“Discipline in gymnastics helped me want to work hard academically as well. I’m a student-athlete, so my academics are definitely a big part in who I am as an athlete. Off the mat, I’d say gymnastics offers a lot of discipline and motivation,” said Amari Celestine, Missouri freshman gymnast.

Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday....
Maine insurance agencies say they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign
Concert set for Thursday night is off.
Dierks Bentley cancels Bangor show

Latest News

Roughly 25 outdoor and primitive skill activities will be featured
Pleasant River Fish & Game Conservation Assoc. offering Primitive Gathering Camp
Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Tracy Karate going strong in Ellsworth since 1971
The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame has an ongoing Celebrating Title IX story submission page on...
Local sports figures describe Title IX impact on 50th anniversary
The league will run through the end of July under one roof at the facility in Veazie
Eastern Maine Sports Academy running summer basketball league