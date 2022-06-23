Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp underway at Decal Gymnastics
Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OAKLAND & AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Decal Gymnastics is hosting its second session of Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp, showing young gymnasts how to have fun and learn life lessons.
“Discipline in gymnastics helped me want to work hard academically as well. I’m a student-athlete, so my academics are definitely a big part in who I am as an athlete. Off the mat, I’d say gymnastics offers a lot of discipline and motivation,” said Amari Celestine, Missouri freshman gymnast.
Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.