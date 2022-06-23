Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp underway at Decal Gymnastics

OAKLAND & AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Decal Gymnastics is hosting its second session of Maine Challenge Gymnastics Camp, showing young gymnasts how to have fun and learn life lessons.

Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp (WABI)

“Discipline in gymnastics helped me want to work hard academically as well. I’m a student-athlete, so my academics are definitely a big part in who I am as an athlete. Off the mat, I’d say gymnastics offers a lot of discipline and motivation,” said Amari Celestine, Missouri freshman gymnast.

Staff are joined by Division I gymnasts during the camp.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.