Local sports figures describe Title IX impact on 50th anniversary

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - June 23, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame has an ongoing Celebrating Title IX story submission page on its web site (WABI)

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

Title IX has opened doors over the years for women’s sports.

Two local sports figures have seen its positive changes firsthand.

“When I was a kid growing up, we didn’t have those role models. It’s really nice now that kids can turn on the TV and see females competing in whatever sport it is,” said Kissy Walker, Husson head women’s basketball coach.

“The world is a better place because women and girls have had opportunities in sports that teach them all the great lessons of life,” said Emily Ellis, UMaine Sports Hall of Famer.

