‘Gran Fondo Hincapie’ coming to Bangor this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An event for cyclists of all skill levels is coming to Bangor this August.

The Gran Fondo Hincapie Series will host the event that aims to get people celebrating the sport of cycling all while seeing some great views.

It started in 2012 as a retirement celebration for professional cyclist George Hincapie and has grown into an annual event.

Riders can choose from three courses - 83 miles, 53 miles, or 16.

They all start and finish in Bangor with the longest one making its way to Bucksport and Castine.

Organizers say the event aims to bring the community together and highlight what makes the Bangor region so unique.

”We don’t want to come in to a town and sort of takeover, we want to be part of that community and give back to the community, we want to feel welcomed and we want our guests to feel welcomed and very few cities sort of check those boxes like Bangor,” said President Rich Hincapie.

“I decided yesterday as I drove it that this fondo should be tapped as our most picturesque rest stops, just absolutely gorgeous,” said community relations and event support director Kimberly Morgan.

The ride on August 6th culminates with a festival for the whole family with music, food and drinks.

If you miss out this year the event will be back for 2023 and 2024.

For more information on how to register you can visit hincapie.com or mainesportscommission.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.