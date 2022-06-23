Advertisement

Goodwill stores in Maine will not accept donations until after July 4th

By WMTW
Jun. 22, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Wednesday, Goodwill stores in Maine are not accepting donations until after the July 4th holiday, because of staffing shortages.

But there is good news for shoppers: officials say they have been receiving tons of donations that they have not been able to process and get on the floor.

They say the next two weeks will be the best Goodwill shopping opportunity in years, with plenty of bargains.

It is the first time Goodwill has had to stop donations since the pandemic.

Mainers can go back to making donations on July 5th.

