Advertisement

Fairfield considers moving forward with water project after negative vote

The town of Fairfield is taking the first formal step towards expanding the public drinking...
The town of Fairfield is taking the first formal step towards expanding the public drinking water supply.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - New developments regarding toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS in drinking water have re-ignited Fairfield Town Council’s discussions on how to best provide clean water for residents.

Last week’s vote rejected a public water system by a 59%-41% split.

Councilor Stephanie Thiboudeau called the 16% voter turnout “disheartening.”

Given its non-binding nature and the low turnout, officials referred to the vote as a “temperature check.”

This, as several recent factors have the town considering moving forward with the plan.

The town is in the running for $8.4 million from Senators Collins and King to support the project, plus an additional $1 million from the Northern Border Regional Commission.

That money, if received in full, would be enough to fund phase 1 of the project.

The EPA also announced new guidelines that reduce the safe level of PFAS in water to microscopic levels.

These developments happened the day of and the day after last week’s vote - something officials wondered may have changed the vote.

The current plan is mainly in place in case the state stops funding its in-home filtration systems.

”The funding will not remain. And when that is gone, we are left holding the bag,” said Fairfield Town Councilor Matthew Townsend. “So, I think it’s really important for us to think about that now while we can, and be ahead of this.”

“There’s got to be a middle ground for those that don’t want to hook up to the public water,” said Fairfield Town Councilor Stephanie Thibodeau. “I think that number is a lot fewer than those that really want to hook up, it’s just that you can’t tell with 16 percent.”

No vote was taken, but the town will continue to source grant funding.

A November referendum vote was also discussed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

GOODWILL
Goodwill stores in Maine will not accept donations until after July 4th
Vandalism at Longley Elementary School in Lewiston
Lewiston police charge 4 juveniles after former Longley School vandalized
Susan Collins
Sen. Collins among senators aiming to lower insulin costs
Race for State House District 73 Republican nomination getting a recount