Community helps Bangor family after fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor family that lost everything in an April house fire is getting a boost from its community as it looks to start over.

Joe and Lillie Tuck and their three boys have been living with family in Corinth.

This is what their house looked like until Saturday, when a neighbor’s Facebook post brought 20 people to tear down the trailer in one day.

The Tucks, who didn’t have insurance, say it would have taken months to demo by themselves, or cost around $10,000 to hire a company to do it.

They say this community support is why they’re raising their kids here.

”I’ve dealt with this community pretty much my whole life, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’ve gone other places, and I just like Maine. Home is where you make it.”

“I’m so excited to have a new beginning for our boys, and I just thank the community so much for helping us.”

With the old trailer destroyed, the Tucks have purchased another trailer and are set to move back into their old lot next month.

