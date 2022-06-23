Advertisement

Community helps Bangor family after fire

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor family that lost everything in an April house fire is getting a boost from its community as it looks to start over.

Joe and Lillie Tuck and their three boys have been living with family in Corinth.

This is what their house looked like until Saturday, when a neighbor’s Facebook post brought 20 people to tear down the trailer in one day.

The Tucks, who didn’t have insurance, say it would have taken months to demo by themselves, or cost around $10,000 to hire a company to do it.

They say this community support is why they’re raising their kids here.

”I’ve dealt with this community pretty much my whole life, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’ve gone other places, and I just like Maine. Home is where you make it.”

“I’m so excited to have a new beginning for our boys, and I just thank the community so much for helping us.”

With the old trailer destroyed, the Tucks have purchased another trailer and are set to move back into their old lot next month.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

The town of Fairfield is taking the first formal step towards expanding the public drinking...
Fairfield considers moving forward with water project after negative vote
GOODWILL
Goodwill stores in Maine will not accept donations until after July 4th
Vandalism at Longley Elementary School in Lewiston
Lewiston police charge 4 juveniles after former Longley School vandalized
Susan Collins
Sen. Collins among senators aiming to lower insulin costs