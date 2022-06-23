Clouds, Fog & A Few Showers Overnight. Warming Up Into The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The region will be stuck between two disturbances overnight that will result in increasing cloud cover, light showers and even some patchy fog. A stalled out frontal system to our west will slowly move in our direction this evening. As it does so, any precipitation with it will weaken and fizzle out as it reaches the Maine border. A few isolated showers will be possible over northern & western locations. The second disturbance is a low that will pass to our east. This will graze Downeast communities with the best chance for showers overnight. Any rainfall will remain light and will last until early Friday morning. Lows are expected to range from the upper 40s to the low 50s with a light and variable wind.

Friday will start off with some clouds, a few light showers and patchy fog. The rest of the day will consist of increasing sunshine as a ridge of high pressure begins to move into the region. Highs will range from the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast to the upper 70s inland. Dew points will begin to reach the low 60s giving it a slight humid feel.

A ridge of high pressure will move in for the first weekend of Summer. This will bring very Summer like conditions to the region. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday & Sunday with temperatures that will range from the low 70s to the mid 80s. A few spots will get very close to the 90° mark. Expect dew point temperatures to reach the low to mid 60s making for humid conditions. This will make temperatures feel a few degrees warmer.

A cold front looks to cross the region on Monday. This will return highs to more seasonable and will also bring the chance for showers and even some thunderstorms. A few of these showers could linger into Tuesday. It does appear that an area of high pressure will move in behind the front bringing quieter and seasonable conditions into the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of patchy fog. Light showers will be north & east of Bangor. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: A few showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few spots will get close to 90°. Humidity will return and will make conditions FEEL even warmer.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 80s. Humid conditions stick around.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers & storms along a cold front during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers in the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

