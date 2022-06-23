Brightening Skies & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet as we head through our Thursday. A frontal system will remain stalled out to our west, keeping showers and thunderstorms to our west for the day. We’ll start our Thursday with areas of low clouds, patchy fog and patchy drizzle. As the morning progresses, skies will brighten with a mix of sun and clouds expected for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s along the coast and upper 60s to mid-70s inland this afternoon. The stalled frontal system to our west will fizzle out as it moves east into the area tonight. At the same time, an upper level low will pass to our south tonight. Between the two systems, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers tonight especially over Downeast areas. Temperatures tonight will be mainly in the low to mid-50s.

The two disturbances will move to our east Friday morning. We may see a few lingering showers Friday morning otherwise look for brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and 70s to near 80° inland. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region this weekend bringing us a more summerlike weekend with some sunshine, warmer temperatures and increasing humidity. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to mid-80s inland. A cold front will cross the region Monday giving us a good chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to start the work week. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s for most spots.

Today: Morning low clouds, fog and drizzle will give way to brightening skies as the morning progresses with a mix of sun and clouds expected this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s inland, mid-60s along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible especially Downeast. Lows between 49°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: A few showers possible during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 69°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and muggy. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

