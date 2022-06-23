430 new coronavirus cases in Maine

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 430 newly recorded cases of coronavirus with the Maine CDC.

No new deaths being reported. The death toll due to COVID stands at 2,409.

Meanwhile, 1,619 COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in the state.

The Maine CDC says 115 people are in the hospital with the virus, down five from Tuesday.

17 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.