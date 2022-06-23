Advertisement

430 new coronavirus cases in Maine

268.386 total COVID cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 430 newly recorded cases of coronavirus with the Maine CDC.

No new deaths being reported. The death toll due to COVID stands at 2,409.

Meanwhile, 1,619 COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in the state.

The Maine CDC says 115 people are in the hospital with the virus, down five from Tuesday.

17 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Surveillance cameras, inside and outside, helped police identify all four suspects.
Lewiston Police Charge Four Juveniles After Former Longley School Vandalized
Community helps Bangor family after fire
Community helps Bangor family after fire
The town of Fairfield is taking the first formal step towards expanding the public drinking...
Fairfield considers moving forward with water project after negative vote
GOODWILL
Goodwill stores in Maine will not accept donations until after July 4th
Vandalism at Longley Elementary School in Lewiston
Lewiston police charge 4 juveniles after former Longley School vandalized