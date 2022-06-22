Advertisement

Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher wins Miss Softball honor

She pairs it with her Miss Basketball award
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Jaycie Christopher of Skowhegan is this year’s winner of Miss Softball in the state of Maine.

She pairs it with her Miss Basketball award
She pairs it with her Miss Basketball award(WABI)

The award is given to the top senior player in the state.

She hit over .500 this season and helped lead Skowhegan to a state title during her junior season.

Back in March, Christopher won the Miss Basketball Award, and she is the first player ever to win both awards.

““I’ve always enjoyed playing softball. I love my teammates and coaches, so it was always really important to me that I was still able to play basketball during softball season. Our coaches were always really understanding of that knowing that basketball is my love, but I would never stop playing softball because I always had fun,” said Christopher.

Christopher will play basketball at Boston University next season.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Schilmoeller manages MaineSportsBlog.com and Schilmoeller’s Photography on Facebook
Orono’s Matt Schilmoeller enjoying sports photography career
Newport's Cooper Flagg moves one step closer to Team USA's FIBA U-17 World Cup team
Newport's Cooper Flagg moves one step closer to Team USA's FIBA U-17 World Cup team
Korn Ferry Tour coming to Falmouth Country Club
Korn Ferry Tour coming to Falmouth Country Club
Patriots Alumni Football Camp comes to Bangor
Patriots Alumni Football Camp comes to Bangor