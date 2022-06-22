Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher wins Miss Softball honor

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Jaycie Christopher of Skowhegan is this year’s winner of Miss Softball in the state of Maine.

She pairs it with her Miss Basketball award (WABI)

The award is given to the top senior player in the state.

She hit over .500 this season and helped lead Skowhegan to a state title during her junior season.

Back in March, Christopher won the Miss Basketball Award, and she is the first player ever to win both awards.

““I’ve always enjoyed playing softball. I love my teammates and coaches, so it was always really important to me that I was still able to play basketball during softball season. Our coaches were always really understanding of that knowing that basketball is my love, but I would never stop playing softball because I always had fun,” said Christopher.

Christopher will play basketball at Boston University next season.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.