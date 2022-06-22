Skowhegan building new elementary school

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - An approved budget plan for MSAD 54 includes funds for a new elementary school in the district.

The nearly $76 million fund will be used to build a new school in the town of Skowhegan and for kids from Skowhegan, Cornville, and Canaan.

The new building will be a merger of three schools and part of another school and could house 800 kids

Superintendent Jonathan Moody said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the kids in the neighborhood.

“The state has a process where you apply for a new school. And it’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity because it’s almost entirely state funded. And we were fortunate enough to have North Elementary School be number two on the list. That got us an opportunity to review and do a plan. The architects and engineers kind of came up with this consolidated elementary school the state supported it. It took some different iterations, but there was a lot of work a lot of staff time,” said Moddy.

The new building will be on the Margaret Chase Smith school grounds, which will be torn down in 2024 to allow for the new building.

The school is expected to open in 2025.

