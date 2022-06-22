Advertisement

Ruth White returns from New Balance Nationals

She ran two miles in 10:40, good for 11th place in the event
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White is back from New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia after running two miles in 10:40, good for 11th place in the event.

She said she’s ready to continue with the Red Riots after the biggest event of her career.

“It’s really exciting and definitely motivating to see the other kids who are much faster than me. It’s motivating to try and chase those times and see if I can run better in the next couple years,” said White, sophomore.

White added that she enjoys helping her team succeed across the board with sportsmanship.

She could qualify for a national cross country race this fall, mentioning Eastbay, Nike, and Garmin events.

