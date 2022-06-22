Advertisement

Race for State House District 73 Republican nomination getting a recount

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Wednesday a ballot recount in the race for the Republican nomination for State House District 73.

It’s scheduled for Friday morning in Augusta.

Unofficial, preliminary results show Michael Soboleski with 419 votes and Nancy Bessey with 413 votes.

District 73 includes 22 towns in the counties of Franklin, Oxford, and Somerset.

