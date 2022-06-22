Partly to Mostly Sunny Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will hang on to provide us with another nice day today. There are some areas of low clouds and fog early this morning. This is expected clear out early this morning and overall, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine today. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today than yesterday, especially along the coast due to a stronger southerly breeze. The south/southeasterly wind will gust to 20-25 MPH at times today. This will keep temperatures right around or a little above 60° along the coast while inland and northern areas see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. The southerly breeze will usher moisture in off the ocean tonight resulting in increasing clouds along with areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Lows tonight will be right around 50°.

We’ll start our Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog and patchy drizzle. As the day progresses, skies are expected to brighten making for a nicer second half of the day. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower Thursday but overall the day looks to be dry. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-60s along the coast and upper 60s to mid-70s inland. The remnants of a frontal system to our west will move through the state Thursday night and Friday morning giving us a chance for a few scattered showers on its way through. Any showers Friday morning will move out early followed by brightening skies Friday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and 70s to near 80° inland. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region this weekend bringing us a more summerlike weekend with some sunshine, warmer temperatures and increasing humidity. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 68°-74° inland, near or a bit above 60° along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Lows between 47°-53°. Light south/southeast wind.

Thursday: Morning low clouds, fog and drizzle will give way to brightening skies. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s inland, mid-60s along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: A few showers possible during the morning then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs in the low to mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and muggy. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 70s to mid-80s inland.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.