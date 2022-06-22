Advertisement

Orono’s Matt Schilmoeller enjoying sports photography career

Schilmoeller manages MaineSportsBlog.com and Schilmoeller’s Photography on Facebook
By Ben Barr
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono High School graduate Matt Schilmoeller has built a local footprint of sports photography coverage.

He said he was hooked on the career after taking a digital photography class at Husson.

Schilmoeller has stayed around sports since his playing days with the Red Riots ended.

He explained the impact he hopes to have for local fans.

“Some of these kids’ parents might want a photo of their kid playing. Being able to capture some exciting action, I have two passions. Besides doing photography, I’ve also coached,” said Schilmoeller.

Schilmoeller manages MaineSportsBlog.com and Schilmoeller’s Photography on Facebook. You can find out more about his work there.

He also credited his Charles Samuel, his mentor for roughly a decade, in helping him improve his craft over the years.

Schilmoeller is working toward his Small Business Development certification at Eastern Maine Community College to further his business.

He hopes to eventually photograph professional sports.

