Millinocket Insurance Agency says they’re being confused with agency facing public outrage for Juneteenth sign

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A family insurance agency in Millinocket is coming forward saying they’re being mixed up with another agency in town that’s currently facing outrage for a sign displayed in their window over the weekend.

The owners of Millinocket Insurance Agency called TV5 Wednesday morning saying they’re receiving hateful phone calls from people all over the U.S. mixing them up with the Reed Agency.

The two businesses are located near each other on Penobscot Avenue in Millinocket.

The amount of calls they’re receiving is making it hard for them to do their job and service their customers.

People on social media have shared pictures of the sign that was posted on the door of the Reed Agency on Penobscot Avenue stating: “Juneteenth it’s whatever... We’re closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens.”

The town manager tells TV5 that sign has since been removed.

Message posted on Reed Agency window (Alura Stillwagon)

Another business in Damariscotta called Reed Family Insurance Advisors has dealt with people thinking they are the business in question.

This was the message they have recorded when TV5 called Tuesday:

“Thank you for calling Reed Family Insurance Advisors. If you’re calling about the unacceptable sign on the door of a Millinocket business in Maine, with a similar name as us, we are not them. We are not associated, nor affiliated, with that business. Please direct your valid concerns to them. The name of that business is Harry Reed Insurance Incorporated, and their number is 207-723-5146. Our businesses are closed trying to update all news and media outlets about this horrible mistake. We will reopen at Wednesday at 9 a.m.”

Now, Millinocket Insurance Agency - an insurance agency that has been in business for over 100 years is coming forward.

We spoke with Lori Speed of the agency Wednesday morning.

She says because their phone number is almost identical to Reed Agency - they’re being harassed with phone calls from all over the U.S. for a sign they did not post.

Unlike the insurance agency in Damariscotta - Speed says they cannot leave an automated voice message.

That’s why they’re asking folks to stop calling their agency regarding this incident.

“If we had an automated message, somebody could say please cover my home, boat, this or that and legally we are bound to cover that, even though we have taken no payment. If someone had a loss then we would be personally sued, so we cannot leave an automated message, unfortunately,” Speed said.

This was the sign Millinocket Insurance Agency posted on their door for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Speeds say they appreciate what Juneteenth stands for and do not condone what happened.

The Town of Millinocket released a statement to TV5 in response.

“It is deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable for any person, business, or organization to attempt to make light of Juneteenth and what it represents for millions of slaves and their living ancestors. There is no place in the Town of Millinocket for such a blatant disregard of human decency. The Town of Millinocket is a beautiful place to live - filled with welcoming, kind, and hardworking people. As such, the Town does not accept or endorse anything short of inclusivity, and we invite any all to come discover the wonderful things that our community offers,” stated Town Manager Peter Jamieson and Town Council Chair Steve Golieb.

We’ve attempted to reach out to the Reed Agency multiple times but calls to the business are not going through.

