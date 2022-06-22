Advertisement

Man found dead aboard boat on Flag Island, Marine patrol investigating

Boating accident graphic
Boating accident graphic(WALA)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
PHIPPSBURG, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found aboard a boat near Phippsburg Tuesday.

A fisherman notified Marine Patrol Tuesday morning of a boat aground on Flag Island.

When officials arrived around 7 a.m. they found 37-year-old Vincent Wells dead aboard a 25-foot Yamaha jet boat.

Officials say the boat was taken by Sea Tow and will be examined as part of the investigation into Wells’ death.

