Maine Community College System requiring COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting immediately, the Maine Community College System will require COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students.

They are also strongly encouraging students to stay up-to-date on boosters.

The vaccination protocol does not apply to students taking classes online and will not be entering campus buildings for any purpose.

This updated student vaccination protocol was approved on Wednesday by the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees.

