Advertisement

Maine Community College System requiring COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students

EMCC in Bangor
EMCC in Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting immediately, the Maine Community College System will require COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students.

They are also strongly encouraging students to stay up-to-date on boosters.

The vaccination protocol does not apply to students taking classes online and will not be entering campus buildings for any purpose.

This updated student vaccination protocol was approved on Wednesday by the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Court gavel
Baileyville father, son sentenced for conspiring to distribute Fentanyl
Island Explorer bus stop sign
Island Explorer on MDI back in service for summer, fall
Gavel
DOJ: Maine unnecessarily segregates children with mental health, developmental disabilities
Baileyville man killed in crash in Princeton