Lewiston superintendent describes level of damage after vandalism at school as heartbreaking

Vandalism at Longley Elementary School in Lewiston
Vandalism at Longley Elementary School in Lewiston
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Several young students are accused of vandalizing a school in Lewiston.

Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent K. Jake Langlais calls the level of damage left behind at the former Longley Elementary School as ‘heartbreaking.’

According to Langlais, several young students vandalized the school Sunday night into Monday.

The superintendent says every room that was not locked on the first floor had damage to it, from turned-over desks and computer stations to art supplies being scattered.

Images show spray paint on the walls and the floors.

“Bathrooms were damaged, equipment was beat up, including refrigerators, copiers, health care diagnostic mannequins, technology, planter gardens, and so much more toppled, destroyed, or covered in debris or paint,” Langlais shared in an email.

He calls the level of damage at the school heartbreaking, adding he and a contractor spotted young students running away from the building while searching and taking pictures of the vandalism.

The students who are responsible have been identified, Langlais says.

Langlais adds the space will be cleaned up and ready for the start of the school year.

“These are spaces that have been developed with great pride, built up to support our students and community for the betterment of the whole. I believe we have no better opportunity to restore it to something that is better than its prior condition,” Langlais said.

