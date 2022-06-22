Advertisement

‘Jeep Ducking’ spreads positivity to Maine Jeep owners

Maine Jeep Ducking takes off.
Maine Jeep Ducking takes off.(Jennifer Stevens)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a Jeep owner, you may have joined in on the ducking trend making its way across the country.

“A duck with a bright mohawk came flying over the top of my jeep, and I said to my husband, I’m like, um, some lady just threw a duck at me,” said Tamara Paul, Jeep owner.

It’s a trend that started in Ontario, Canada during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Now, Jeep Ducking has made its way across the country including right here in Maine.

(Jennifer Stevens / Jeep Owner)

“The very first duck I received, I was so excited. I screamed, I hollered, I jumped up and down like a little girl. It was I was at work at the hospital, and I was so happy,” said Jennifer Steven, Jeep owner.

The national Facebook group “Duck Duck Jeep” has nearly 80,000 members, and the one in Maine is nearing 2,000.

Maine Jeep owners Stevens and Paul say ducking is a great way to bring positivity to people across the state.

“People don’t understand how rough somebody’s day actually is, and so, it’s nice just to put a duck there and hope that if they’re having a bad day, it makes them smile or just smile even if they are having a good day,” said Stevens.

For Paul, it’s even become a fun memory to share with her grandchildren.

Her husband is a veteran, and they have a tradition of placing special ducks on Jeeps with veteran license plates.

“They pick out ducks, and they actually tag the ducks themselves, and we drive through a parking lot. She’s like, there’s a Jeep. Can we duck it? Can we duck it? So, it’s become quite a weekend activity with the grandbabies to go ducking and see the surprise on their face,” said Paul.

Stevens says after working in health care, it’s been a nice way to bring a smile to people who have Jeeps in hospital parking lots.

“I’ve seen a lot of posts on Facebook, on the Ducking Jeeps Maine posts, that people will say, Oh, you know, I got this duck. It made me smile. My mom was in the hospital, and she’s dying of cancer, and I just came out and brought a smile to my face,” said Stevens.

Stevens and Paul say they are fairly new Jeep owners, and it’s been fun to meet people and be a part of the community.

They encourage everyone to find a Jeep and start ducking

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Court gavel
Baileyville father, son sentenced for conspiring to distribute Fentanyl
Island Explorer bus stop sign
Island Explorer on MDI back in service for summer, fall
Gavel
DOJ: Maine unnecessarily segregates children with mental health, developmental disabilities
Baileyville man killed in crash in Princeton
EMCC in Bangor
Maine Community College System requiring COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students