‘Jeep Ducking’ spreads positivity to Maine Jeep owners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a Jeep owner, you may have joined in on the ducking trend making its way across the country.

“A duck with a bright mohawk came flying over the top of my jeep, and I said to my husband, I’m like, um, some lady just threw a duck at me,” said Tamara Paul, Jeep owner.

It’s a trend that started in Ontario, Canada during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Now, Jeep Ducking has made its way across the country including right here in Maine.

“The very first duck I received, I was so excited. I screamed, I hollered, I jumped up and down like a little girl. It was I was at work at the hospital, and I was so happy,” said Jennifer Steven, Jeep owner.

The national Facebook group “Duck Duck Jeep” has nearly 80,000 members, and the one in Maine is nearing 2,000.

Maine Jeep owners Stevens and Paul say ducking is a great way to bring positivity to people across the state.

“People don’t understand how rough somebody’s day actually is, and so, it’s nice just to put a duck there and hope that if they’re having a bad day, it makes them smile or just smile even if they are having a good day,” said Stevens.

For Paul, it’s even become a fun memory to share with her grandchildren.

Her husband is a veteran, and they have a tradition of placing special ducks on Jeeps with veteran license plates.

“They pick out ducks, and they actually tag the ducks themselves, and we drive through a parking lot. She’s like, there’s a Jeep. Can we duck it? Can we duck it? So, it’s become quite a weekend activity with the grandbabies to go ducking and see the surprise on their face,” said Paul.

Stevens says after working in health care, it’s been a nice way to bring a smile to people who have Jeeps in hospital parking lots.

“I’ve seen a lot of posts on Facebook, on the Ducking Jeeps Maine posts, that people will say, Oh, you know, I got this duck. It made me smile. My mom was in the hospital, and she’s dying of cancer, and I just came out and brought a smile to my face,” said Stevens.

Stevens and Paul say they are fairly new Jeep owners, and it’s been fun to meet people and be a part of the community.

They encourage everyone to find a Jeep and start ducking

