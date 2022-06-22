Increasing Clouds, Patchy Fog & Light Drizzle Overnight. Nice Thursday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain mostly clear for the first part of the night. Our southerly wind will push the marine layer onshore overnight. This will result in low clouds across the region along with areas of fog and light drizzle. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Clouds, fog & light drizzle into early Thursday morning. The frontal system that was expected to cross the region on Thursday now looks to stall out to our west. As the day progresses, skies will brighten especially during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s along the coast to the low to mid 70s inland. The frontal system will approach the region Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will bring VERY light showers across western locations. An area of low pressure moving northwards through the Gulf of Maine will graze portions of Downeast and eastern Maine. This will also help to bring some VERY light showers into Friday morning.

Friday will start off with some clouds, a few light showers and patchy fog. The rest of the day will consist of increasing sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast to the upper 70s inland.

A ridge of high pressure will move in for the first weekend of Summer. This will bring very Summer like conditions to the region. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday & Sunday with temperatures that will range from the low 70s to the mid 80s. Saturday looks to be the warmer of the two weekend days. Dew points will also climb this weekend. Expect dew point temperatures to reach the low to mid 60s making for humid conditions.

A cold front looks to cross the region on Monday. This will return highs to more seasonable and will also bring the chance for showers and even some thunderstorms. A few of these showers could linger into Tuesday. It does appear that an area of high pressure will move in behind the front bringing quieter and seasonable conditions into the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of patchy fog and light drizzle. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds, fog & drizzle during the morning. Sunshine will increase during the afternoon with highs ranging from the low 60s to the mid 70s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s. Humidity will return.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s. Humid conditions stick around. Chance for showers during the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers & storms along a cold front. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers in the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

