Gardiner Tigers celebrate softball state championship

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Tigers are Class B state softball champions after a walk-off wild pitch allowed Corinne Vasvary to steal home for the title-winning run.

Tigers defeated Winslow, 10-9, on walk-off wild pitch to win Class B crown (WABI)

The Tigers’ 10-9 win over Winslow was the end of a journey built on “unreal” community and teammate support.

“As soon as anyone made one mistake, either in the field or up at bat, we came together and knew how to fix ourselves and do it better the next time,” said Devin Clary, junior catcher.

“The first thought that I had when I saw that ball hit the ground was ‘Run! Go as fast as you can and hope that you can make it there before she did.’ Getting home and making that slide and knowing that we won that game was an amazing feeling,” said Vasvary, sophomore leftfielder.

The Tigers added that they’re hungry to come back and repeat as champions next spring.

