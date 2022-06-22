Advertisement

FEMA awards made Maine funds for coronavirus testing

Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - FEMA has awarded more than $1 million to the state for COVID testing.

The money will help Maine reimburse the cost of testing the public between August and September of last year.

The grant will go to the Maine DHHS to cover the cost of providing more than 42,000 tests at 62 Walgreens locations throughout the state.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $133 million in public assistance grants to Maine to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.

