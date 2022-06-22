Advertisement

Eastern Maine Sports Academy running summer basketball league

The league will run through the end of July under one roof at the facility in Veazie
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Maine Sports Academy is tipping off its varsity summer league featuring local boys and girls teams.

Matt MacKenzie discussed the benefit of providing the league for players to improve and watch their peers, coaches to scout, and fans to follow their favorite teams in the off-season.

“I see so many of these kids either individually or in small groups in here working on their game on a pretty regular basis. To be able to see them play in a five-on-five setting and incorporating some of the things that we work on is really, really great and rewarding for me,” said MacKenzie, co-owner, director of basketball.

