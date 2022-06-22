Advertisement

DOJ: Maine unnecessarily segregates children with mental health, developmental disabilities

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The Justice Department found the state of Maine in violation of the Americans Disabilities Act.

The DOJ announced Maine unnecessarily segregates children with mental health or developmental disabilities.

The Long Creek Detention Center is one of the facilities the DOJ says the state used to institutionalize children with disabilities in violation of the ADA.

Officials laid out the findings in a letter to Gov. Mills released earlier today.

The letter reads: “Maine unnecessarily segregates children with mental health and/or developmental disabilities, in psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment facilities, and a state-operated juvenile detention facility.

If the state declines to enter into voluntary negotiations, or if our negotiations are unsuccessful, the United States may take appropriate action, including initiating a lawsuit, to obtain redress for the State’s ADA violations.”

The letter went on to say those with disabilities in Maine are unable to live at home with their families due to a lack of community-based health services. It also found barriers to accessing behavioral services in the community.

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services released a statement in response to the letter, saying the pandemic set them back in their progress to help children with disabilities, and it shares the sense of urgency of the Department of Justice.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Message posted on Reed Agency window
Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Court gavel
Baileyville father, son sentenced for conspiring to distribute Fentanyl
Island Explorer bus stop sign
Island Explorer on MDI back in service for summer, fall
Baileyville man killed in crash in Princeton
EMCC in Bangor
Maine Community College System requiring COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students