Bangor venue will be a ‘work in progress’ all concert season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - News breaking that the Dierks Bentley concert is canceled on Thursday night in Bangor has disappointed those excited to take in a show.

It was to going to be the first concert of the season.

It’s also a blow to the local economy as the region will now go without that influx of visitors.

A day after Dierks Bentley canceled his show, Waterfront Concert’s Alex Gray estimates they had around 125 crew members working Wednesday getting the venue ready.

There are those who would say that the reason the show was canceled was because this venue is not ready for a concert.

“Yeah, I mean, I can appreciate their opinion, but in the grand scheme of things, we had 400 community leaders here last night for the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce dinner. I think it went off without a hitch. Like anything, we’ve had a few hiccups. I think we ran out of a few steaks, but somebody, you know, some people took a few too many,” said Gray.

Gray tells TV5 they had around 7,500 tickets sold for the show and were not planning to use the lawn area. He adds this was always going to be a work in progress.

“It was either a situation where we take the season off, and that would be catastrophic to the Bangor business community, or we work through the season and basically phase in, you know, day on day off type situation,” said Gray.

Gretchen Chauncey is the executive director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Unfortunately, there are a series of events that prevented that from happening. And well, it does have an impact on, as we mentioned, the businesses that were really looking forward to having this event take place on Thursday. I imagine when the concert series get rolling and are on schedule that it’ll be a huge benefit,” said Chauncey.

Gray says a previous study put that average concert night as bringing $2 million into the city overall. That was before inflation.

“So our analysis is, it’s going to be in the high 50s. This year, obviously losing Dierks, take some out of the economy, those hotel rooms are going to get canceled, those dinner reservations are going to get canceled there. People are not gonna go to bars and restaurants. That’s unfortunate. But the reality of it is, it’s going to be 50 plus million dollars into the local community this year, and we’re still adding shows. We’re very likely going to announce a few more shows here at the end of the season,” said Gray.

