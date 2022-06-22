Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards grants Maine, NH nonprofits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A number of nonprofits across Maine and New Hampshire are getting a boost in funding thanks to a Bangor-based foundation.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation announced it is awarding more than $600,000 this quarterly grant cycle.

The money will go to 19 different organizations the Foundation says are decided to their region’s wellbeing.

Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters and Maine Public are getting the largest sums.

They’ll receive $50,000 annually for five years for a total of $250,000 each.

”It’s really important for us to support the good work of these nonprofits and help them to further their mission. We do feel it’s a critical step in strengthening our communities, and these grant funds will help these organizations to further their good work and help to improve life for all of us here in the great state of Maine and beyond,” said Jaclyn Fish, community relations manager.

Other local non-profits awarded grants include Bangor’s Public Health and Community Services Department, and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth.

Here is a list of the recipients:

$250,000

($50,000 annually for five years)

Friends of Katahdin Woods & WatersPortland, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters is a nonprofit made up of people who are committed to working alongside the National Park Service to help protect, preserve, and promote Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument. This multi-year grant goes towards infrastructure and education projects to elevate the visitor experience, improve accessibility, and provide a powerful introduction to the history, culture, and ecology of Katahdin Woods & Waters.

$250,000

($50,000 annually for five years)Maine PublicLewiston, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Maine’s premiere, independent public media resource, Maine Public is recognized throughout the state and beyond for focusing on issues important to Maine citizens and relentlessly pursuing the truth. This multi-year grant will help support the construction of a modern broadcasting facility, including a newsroom and community collaboration space in Portland.

$25,000

($12,500 annually for two years)

Raye’s Mustard Mill Museum

Eastport, Washington County, Maine

Raye’s Mustard Mill is a working museum in the island community of Eastport, Maine. Raye’s is the last remaining traditional stone ground mustard mill in North America. Grant money will support the museum’s restoration project, which includes a new museum building, preservation of vintage machinery and opportunities for enhanced tourism experiences.

$5,500

The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies

Farmington, Franklin County, Maine

The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies works to create a wide-reaching support system for workforce development and creative thinking, with the belief that an entrepreneurial mindset allows for a growing and prosperous community. Grant funds will help purchase equipment for disadvantaged youth, including computers, 3D printers, laser cutters and more to develop and launch businesses and careers.

$5,500

Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success

Manchester, Hillsborough County, New Hampshire

The Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success serves new Americans that have completed the refugee resettlement program and are in need of continued assistance as they strive to learn English, find employment, understand the American healthcare and banking systems and more. Funds will help support the Healthy Corner Stores program, which will bring fresh, local foods to stores in low-income communities to promote neighborhood health and provide a new revenue source for local stores.

$5,500

Seacoast Mental Health Center

Portsmouth, Rockingham County, New Hampshire

Seacoast Mental Health Center provides high quality and accessible mental health and substance use disorder services for all ages and stages of need. Grants will support the implementation of an updated Electronic Health Record system to develop better workflows that capture the necessary and complex data elements needed in today’s mental healthcare climate.

$5,500

Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center

Biddeford, York County, Maine

Seeds of Hope partners with local communities and neighbors to find solutions to poverty and promote personal growth. The center is a place for people to see friends, share a meal, seek help in finding employment and access a variety of resources. Grant money will help install a handicap accessible shower and the addition of laundry machines for those experiencing homelessness.

Additional Recipients:

YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston | $5,500

Auburn, Androscoggin County, Maine

City of Bangor (Bangor Public Health and Community Services Department) | $5,500

Bangor, Penobscot County, Maine

Full Plates Full Potential | $5,500

Brunswick, Cumberland County, Maine

Tide’s Institute & Museum of Art | $5,500

Eastport, Washington County, Maine

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry | $5,500

Ellsworth, Hancock County, Maine

Camp Susan Curtis | $5,500

Portland, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Portland Museum of Art | $5,500

Portland, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Mid-Coast Health Net Inc. | $5,500

Rockland, Knox County, Maine

Cohos Historical Society | $5,500

Stratford, Coos County, New Hampshire

Common Threads of Maine | $5,500

Westbrook, Cumberland County, Maine

NAMI New Hampshire | $5,500

Concord, Merrimack County, New Hampshire

Dover Children’s Home | $5,500

Dover, Strafford County, New Hampshire

