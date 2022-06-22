Bangor man charged in connection with stabbing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a stabbing in Bangor.

Stephen Hunt, 31, of Bangor is charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault.

Police say the stabbing happened Tuesday morning at an apartment building on Third Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person bleeding heavily.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

There is no update on their condition on Wednesday.

Hunt is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

