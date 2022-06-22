Advertisement

Bangor businesses “party like rock stars” at commerce dinner

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some of us dream of headlining concert halls and rocking out on stage.

Others have lofty business goals.

Tuesday, the Bangor community got the best of both worlds at its Chamber of Commerce Annual Award Dinner.

Themed “Party like a rock star,” the dinner was hosted on the same Maine Savings Amphitheater stage that will host Lynyrd Skynyrd, Aerosmith and more this summer.

It was the Chamber’s first awards dinner in two years.

Northern Light Health, St. Joseph Healthcare and Penobscot Community Health Care were named Businesses of the Year.

United Way of Eastern Maine was recognized as the Nonprofit of the Year.

Chamber President Deb Neuman says these entrepreneurs are the real rock stars.

”Anybody who lives in the Bangor region knows this is the best place to live, to work, to visit, to play, to learn, and I think that’s because of the people who are here. People want to support each other, and help each other be successful.”

“Everybody has proven to be so resilient, and overcome all the challenges the COVID situation has brought, and they’re going to keep doing it.”

Award winners took home customized Paul Bunyan-themed trophies.

