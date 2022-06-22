Baileyville man killed in crash in Princeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Baileyville man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his pick-up.
It happened on West Street in Princeton just before 11 a.m.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old John Gagner was driving on Route 1 when his truck left the road and hit a tree.
They say Gagner died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
