Baileyville man killed in crash in Princeton

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Baileyville man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his pick-up.

It happened on West Street in Princeton just before 11 a.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old John Gagner was driving on Route 1 when his truck left the road and hit a tree.

They say Gagner died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

