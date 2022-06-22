Baileyville man killed in crash in Princeton

PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Baileyville man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his pick-up.

It happened on West Street in Princeton just before 11 a.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old John Gagner was driving on Route 1 when his truck left the road and hit a tree.

They say Gagner died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

