Baileyville father, son sentenced for conspiring to distribute Fentanyl

(WABI) - A father and son from Baileyville were sentenced on Tuesday for conspiring to distribute Fentanyl.

The US Attorneys Office says 40-year-old Shane Seavey and his father, 67-year-old Craig Seavey, conspired with others between August 2018 and August 2019 to distribute the drug.

The pair were arrested in August 2019 in Massachusetts, and authorities seized fentanyl during the arrest.

Shane Seavey was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Craig Seavey was sentenced to time already served.

