249 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

267,956 total coronavirus cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Penobscot County died with COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 249 newly recorded cases of the virus.

This data reflect cases gathered since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,728 new COVID vaccines were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in the state.

The Maine CDC says 120 people are in the hospital with the virus, down six from Monday.

21 people are in critical care.

4 people are on ventilators.

