Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth kicking off first summer concert series

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth will be kicking off its first summer concert series Sunday.

“Sunday Sounds” on the Black House front porch is a series of five concerts, each supported by a local café providing coffee.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic brunch and their own lawn chair to enjoy concerts from the museum lawn.

This Sunday’s inaugural concert will feature Ellsworth artist Kate Hall.

”It’s a new event, but it’s also a bringing together of elements that have worked and been proven, and we thought this is perfect for a Sunday morning. The sun will be on your back the whole time. It’s just a great place to be,” said Kathy Young, Woodlawn Museum director.

Sunday’s concert starts at 10:30 a.m., and due to construction at the museum, parking is limited.

For more information, visit the Woodlawn Museum’s Facebook page.

