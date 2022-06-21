West Baldwin man drowns on lake in Lincoln Plantation

LINCLON PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A West Baldwin man drowned in Aziscohos Lake in Lincoln Plantation.

According to the Maine Warden Service, it happened while he was attempting to swim to shore after mooring his boat.

Authorities say 54-year old Michael Shields had attached his boat to the mooring in front of his camp Monday morning.

He was attempting to swim back when he went under the water about 50 yards from his camp and never resurfaced.

There was no cell coverage in the area, so his wife and father-in-law had to drive 17 miles down a dirt road to get to a landline to call for help.

Authorities were able to recover Shields’ body in about ten feet of water near the shore at about 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.