Water Street Mural kickoff party in Ellsworth this weekend

Heart of Ellsworth will be holding the mural kickoff party in the parking lot of Coastal Interiors on Water Street, which is the building where the mural will be installed.(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A non-profit revitalization organization in Ellsworth is hosting a community party Saturday night to kick off the Water Street Mural in Downtown Ellsworth.

Heart of Ellsworth will be holding the event in the parking lot of Coastal Interiors on Water Street which is the building where the mural will be installed.

The event will include a pop-up, modern art show, and a massive video installation with music from local musicians.

The mural kickoff party is a chance for the public to meet mural artist Judy Taylor and to share ideas and concepts for the mural.

The party starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and is free to the public.

For more information, check out the Heart of Ellsworth Facebook Page.

