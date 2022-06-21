Advertisement

Town responds after sign on Millinocket business causes outrage

Message posted on Reed Agency window
Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - An insurance agency in Millinocket is facing public outrage for a sign displayed in their window over the weekend.

People on social media have shared pictures of the sign that was posted on the door of the Reed Agency on Penobscot Avenue stating: “Juneteenth it’s whatever... We’re closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens.”

Reed Agency
Reed Agency(Alura Stillwagon)

The Town of Millinocket released a statement to TV5 in response.

“It is deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable for any person, business, or organization to attempt to make light of Juneteenth and what it represents for millions of slaves and their living ancestors. There is no place in the Town of Millinocket for such a blatant disregard of human decency. The Town of Millinocket is a beautiful place to live - filled with welcoming, kind, and hardworking people. As such, the Town does not accept or endorse anything short of inclusivity, and we invite any all to come discover the wonderful things that our community offers,” stated Town Manager Peter Jamieson and Town Council Chair Steve Golieb.

We’ve attempted to reach out to the Reed Agency multiple times but calls to the business are not going through.

The town manager tells TV5 that the sign has been removed.

