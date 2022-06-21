Advertisement

South Paris man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Todd Tilley assisting a climber
Todd Tilley assisting a climber(U.S. Department of Justice)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A South Paris man has been arrested for his involvement with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents.

Todd Tilley of South Paris is facing a multitude of allegations including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct at the Capitol building.

A criminal complaint states Tilley was spotted on a YouTube video, which is no longer available, in the minutes leading up to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. The video shows rioters attempting to breach the door to the house chamber, according to officials.

The agent investigating Tilley’s involvement spoke with the man’s brother, who confirmed a picture from the video was Todd Tilley.

His brother also told agents he was aware that Tilley attended the rally, but did not know he entered the Capitol building.

The man’s brother sent a screenshot to authorities from Tilley on Jan. 6. The text asks Tilley if he was there, to which Tilley replied: “Yes. Pence screwed us over,” documents say.

Before entering the building, images allegedly show Tilley helping another person climb a wall to reach the stairs leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol.

Officials also say he was spotted on closed-circuit video entering through the Senate wing doors on the west side of the building around 2:24 p.m.

Tilley was spotted on video multiple times, including at one point to join a crowd chanting “Stop the steal.”

Tilley was arrested on Tuesday in Portland.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Brian and Kaylee Goodie won a Toyota 4Runner in national contest.
Bangor couple wins Toyota 4Runner in national contest

Latest News

New England Home Health Care held its 6th Annual Yard and Bake Sale on Tuesday.
NEHHC grateful for community’s help raising money for Alzheimer’s Association
Heart of Ellsworth will be holding the mural kickoff party in the parking lot of Coastal...
Water Street Mural kickoff party in Ellsworth this weekend
Keri Kapaldo was presented with the SAFE award from the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
Bangor nurse honored for work as Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner
Man killed by law enforcement in Blue Hill following domestic disturbance